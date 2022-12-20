Amber Alert issued after two Ohio infants kidnapped, one found

article

Columbus Police say one of two 5-month-old infants remains missing after they were both reported kidnappings Monday.

Authorities said a four-door black 2010 Honda Accord was stolen with the children inside.

On Tuesday morning, authorities said one of the children was found at the Dayton airport. The circumstances are still being investigated.

They have labeled Nalah Jackson is a person of interest.

According to WSYX, the infants are twins and are named Kyair and Kason Thomass.

The outlet reported that Jackson is homeless and allegedly stole the car in the Short North. Their mother had run inside a local restaurant.

Kyair was found at a Dayton airport early Tuesday morning. Authoriteis said he was found in his car seat in the parking lot. A passenger found him crying and brought him into the terminal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.