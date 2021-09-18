Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old last seen in Converse, Texas
CONVERSE, Texas - Police out of Converse, Texas have issued an amber alert for a young girl believed to be in danger.
The Judson ISD Police Department says it is searching for 12-year-old Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales.
Alheirie was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, carrying a pink and gray backpack.
Police describe her appearance as:
- Hispanic
- Female
- 5’0
- 100 lbs
- brown hair
- brown eyes
Police are also searching for a suspect, 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales, in connection to the abduction.
Marie is described by police as:
- Hispanic
- Female
- 5’0
- 120 lbs
- brown hair
- brown eyes
The suspect was last heard from in Converse.
Police say they believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Judson ISD police department at 210-659-9789
