Authorities need your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Galveston.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Leanna Willis disappeared sometime Friday, June 9 around 4 p.m.

Leanna Willis (Photo courtesy of Texas Center for the Missing)

Investigators said she was last seen getting into a silver 4-door Toyota Camry with an unknown Black man, who appeared to be between 40-50 years old. No description was shared on the man she got in the vehicle with.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Leanna Willis (Photo courtesy of Jovanna Larry Jr.)

Leanna was last seen wearing an oversized gray hoodie, black shorts, and slippers. She has also been described as 5'5" and weighing about 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, pink and blue braids

CHECK OUT FOX 26's THE MISSING

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Hitchcock Police Department at 409-986-5559.