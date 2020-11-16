Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas 9-year-old boy

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Texas 9-year-old who was abducted.

Police say 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas was last seen Sunday in Beeville, Texas, which is south of San Antonio.

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas in connection to his abduction. She was last seen driving a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate #GCW5960.

Police believe Jeremiah is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone who was seen the child or the suspect is urged to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.