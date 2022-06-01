Baby taken from Spring home after shooting found safe in Corsicana; suspect dead

article

An infant who was taken from a Spring home after a shooting has been found safe, and the suspect is dead, authorities say.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Obinna Igbokwe, 41, was accused of shooting two women, including his wife, before fleeing with his three-month-old son.

Police in North Texas located the suspect early Thursday morning. After a short car chase, authorities say they heard a gunshot come from his vehicle. He died at the hospital.

Authorities say Obinna had left his infant son at a hotel in Corsicana, and the child was reunited with family.

1 dead, 1 injured in Spring shooting

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 30100 block of Aldine Westfield Road. Deputies arrived to find two women who appeared to have been shot in the head.

One of the women, Tangela Igbokwe, was taken to a local emergency room where she was last reported to be in serious condition. The other, Linda Larkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Obinna and his wife are currently separated. According to the sheriff’s office, family members said that the wife told Obinna that she was going to divorce him, and an argument ensued. He allegedly then shot his wife and her family member.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect’s 14-year-old child witnessed or heard what happened and ran to a neighbor’s house.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene with the three-month-old baby.

The search for Obinna Igbokwe

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night by law enforcement officials, who said in a press release they believed the child was in "imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death." A description of Obinna and his car were released.

Around midnight, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received word from the Corsicana Police Department that they had found the baby. According to police, a man dropped a baby at a Corsicana hotel and said he would be right back, but he never returned.

Police were contacted. They learned that the man left in a white car, and they believed him to be Obinna.

Alerts were sent out to area law enforcement. Around 1:05 a.m., Ennis police found the car they believed Obinna was driving and attempted to stop him.

Authorities say there was a short pursuit and then the car stopped in a parking lot. The sheriff’s office says police officers saw and heard a single gunshot come from inside the car.

Law enforcement began life-saving measures as medical personnel responded, authorities say, but Obinna died at a Dallas hospital around 5:20 a.m.

The child is safe and has been reunited with his family, officials say.

Several agencies are investigating, including the Corsicana Police Department, Ennis Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.