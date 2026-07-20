Texas gas prices climbing as national average hits $4 a gallon

The Brief According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $4 again. Texas gas prices have climbed back above $3.50 a gallon. The increase comes as the U.S. war with Iran has escalated again.



Gas prices in Texas are on the rise again after the national average hit $4 per gallon.

By the numbers:

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded in Texas on Monday is $3.57. That is up 15 cents from last week, up 11 cents from last month and up 82 cents from last year.

The most expensive gas in the state is in West Texas and the El Paso region. The least expensive gas in Texas is in the Houston and Austin areas.

Although higher, Texas is trailing the national average by 43 cents.

Featured article

Big picture view:

The increase in gasoline costs comes as the U.S. war with Iran has escalated, including renewed blockades by both Iran and the U.S. in the Strait of Hormuz – a critical oil pathway to the world.

Three U.S. troops were killed over the weekend due to actions in the Middle East. Two died during an Iranian missile strike on an airbase in Jordan, and another died during a controlled detonation in Iraq.

Among those killed this weekend was 19-year-old Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, of Texas.