Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl from Bells

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kobie Holiman.

The girl is from Bells, which is in Grayson County, 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

Police believe she is with 29-year-old Kindel Holiman and 27-year-old Jaydn Muller after being abducted.

It's unclear how or if they are related to the missing girl.

They may be in a 2020 maroon Ford Explorer, with a temporary paper Texas license plate.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bells Police Department at 903-813-4411.