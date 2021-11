article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Glenn Heights girl.

DPS issued an Amber Alert for Stevie Johnson on Monday. Authorities say she was taken by her non-custodial parent, 33-year old Shawnice Hickman.

Police say they were in a black 2017 GMC terrain SUV with Missouri license plates CT0D6R.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the girl is urged to call 911.