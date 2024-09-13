AMBER Alert: 6-year-old Ingram boy believed to in grave danger

The Brief AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old Kameron Parrish Parrish last seen on September 12 in Ingram 32-year-old Talaya Graham is believed to have taken Parrish



The Ingram Police Department is searching for 6-year-old Kameron Parrish who is believed to be with 32-year-old Talaya Graham.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Parrish who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Parrish was last seen at 11:45 a.m. on September 12 at 125 Brave Run in Ingram. He is described as follows:

White male

Brown hair

Blue eyes

4'8" in height

About 55 pounds

Graham is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Nissan Versa with the Texas license plate TLS5425. She was last seen in Ingram.

Anyone with information regarding this child abduction, should contact the Ingram Police Department at 830-367-2636 or call 911.