3 children in Princeton AMBER Alert have been located, police say

Princeton police said the three children who were abducted by their mother who doesn’t have custody of them, leading to an AMBER Alert, have been located and their mother was arrested.

The investigation began at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, when police were told 16-year-old Zainab Ali, 7-year-old Ayesha Ali, and 5-year-old Umar Ali left their home with their biological mother, 37-year-old Nazia Ali, who police said does not have rights to the children because of bond conditions.

Police said Nazia left in a 2017 Black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police said the children had been located and the mother was arrested.

No further details have been released at this time.