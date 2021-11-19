AMBER Alert: Search for missing 13-year-old from San Antonio

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old from San Antonio. Police believe she may be in grave or immediate danger.

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Bella Martinez. Police believe she may be traveling with 17-year-old Aryel Moreno in a gold Chevrolet Impala.

According to police, Bella is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5' 4" and approximately 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an ice cube on it, black ripped jeans, and black crocs with charms on them.

Aryel Moreno is a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5' 7" and weighs around 200 pounds. The gold Chevrolet Impala reportedly has a dent on the right side passenger door.

If you have any information, please call 911 immediately.

