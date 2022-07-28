American cars? You might not know these models are made in the USA

article

There's no telling where "American" cars come from these days.

Buick imports the Envision from China.

The Jeep Renegade is built in Italy.

And the Ford EcoSport took the long journey from India to showrooms before it was discontinued this year.

But there are also plenty of cars that are made in the USA that might not be so obvious.

Here are a few that are hiding in plain sight:

SUBARU OUTBACK

FILE-A Subaru Outback is displayed during a motor show in 2019.(Robert Hradil/Getty Images)

It may have an Australian name and come from a Japanese company, but the Subaru Outback is built right in the heartland in Lafayette, Indiana, alongside the Ascent, Legacy and Impreza.

The Outback is the brand's best-selling car so far in 2022.

ACURA NSX

The 2020 Acura NSX is seen at the 2020 New England Auto Show Press Preview at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on January 16, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

The Acura NSX has the sleek lines and technology of an exotic machine, but the mid-engine hybrid sports car was designed in the USA and has been built at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio since 2016.

Production is slated to end later this year with a limited run of 600-horsepower NSX Type S cars that start at $171,495.

THE MOST POWERFUL AMERICAN CARS EVER

VOLVO S60

Volvo S60 is on display at the 111th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on February 8, 2019. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Swedish automaker Volvo is owned by China's Geely these days, but the S60 sedan is built its factory in Charleston, South Carolina.

It'll be joined there soon by the Polestar 3 three-row electric SUV from Volvo's all-electric sister brand.

NISSAN LEAF

A 2022 Nissan Leaf electric vehicle (EV) on display at AutoMobility LA ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Nissan's first electric car was launched a decade ago at its factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, and is still being built there in its second generation.

The Leaf is currently the cheapest electric car to buy in the U.S. at $20,925, but only after the $7,500 federal tax credit is deducted.

THIS IS THE BEST SELLING AMERICAN MUSCLE CAR SO FAR IN 2022

MERCEDES-MAYBACH GLS 600

A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Exclusive SUV is on display during an auto exhibition in 2021. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The $166,150 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world, but the full-size flagship is very much made for the American market at the brand's factory in Vance, Alabama.

It's also the most expensive SUV built in the USA, just ahead of the Texas-made $149,990 Cadillac Escalade-V .

EVERY TESLA SOLD IN THE U.S.

FILE-Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event to launch the new Tesla Model X Crossover SUV in Fremont, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tesla has factories in China and Germany — but every one of the four models it sells in the U.S. are made either at its Fremont, California, or Austin, Texas, assembly plants.

That'll also be true when the Cybertruck pickup debuts next year and is exclusively manufactured in Texas.

"Hardly anyone knows this," Elon Musk tweeted when the company dominated the Cars.com's Most American-Made list this year.