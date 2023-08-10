American Red Cross tips on how to prepare for wildfires

With all of Central Texas under a very high risk of wildfires, now is the time to prepare.

The American Red Cross says wildfires can spread quickly so you should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, and leave if you are told to do so.

If you are told to leave and have time to prepare, the Red Cross says you should:

Move combustible furniture to the center of your home.

Place valuables that won't be damaged by water in a pool.

Remove combustible items from around your home's yard.

Shut off gas meter only if advised to do so.

Open fireplace dampers and close fireplace screens.

Wet down your roof.

MORE: Texas fire officials say wildfires could happen anytime, anywhere

The Red Cross says you should also gather and organize emergency supplies (including food, water, and medicine) ahead of time into a Go-Kit and Stay-at-Home Kit:

Go-Kit: 3 days of supplies that you can easily carry with you.

Stay-at-Home Kit: 2 weeks of supplies if you need to stay at home.

Have a 1-month supply of medication in a child-proof container.

Keep personal, financial, and medical records safe.

You should also be sure to sign up for emergency alerts, keep a backup battery or way to charge your cell phone, and have a battery-powered radio so you can stay connected with what's happening during a wildfire.

For more information, visit the red cross wildfire safety page here.