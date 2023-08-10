American Red Cross tips on how to prepare for wildfires
AUSTIN, Texas - With all of Central Texas under a very high risk of wildfires, now is the time to prepare.
The American Red Cross says wildfires can spread quickly so you should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, and leave if you are told to do so.
If you are told to leave and have time to prepare, the Red Cross says you should:
- Move combustible furniture to the center of your home.
- Place valuables that won't be damaged by water in a pool.
- Remove combustible items from around your home's yard.
- Shut off gas meter only if advised to do so.
- Open fireplace dampers and close fireplace screens.
- Wet down your roof.
The Red Cross says you should also gather and organize emergency supplies (including food, water, and medicine) ahead of time into a Go-Kit and Stay-at-Home Kit:
- Go-Kit: 3 days of supplies that you can easily carry with you.
- Stay-at-Home Kit: 2 weeks of supplies if you need to stay at home.
- Have a 1-month supply of medication in a child-proof container.
- Keep personal, financial, and medical records safe.
You should also be sure to sign up for emergency alerts, keep a backup battery or way to charge your cell phone, and have a battery-powered radio so you can stay connected with what's happening during a wildfire.
For more information, visit the red cross wildfire safety page here.