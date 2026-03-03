LIVE: Texas attorney general 2026 primary results

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leaving office as he attempts to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. Republicans Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton are in a heated battle for the nomination. Democrats Nathan Johnson and Joe Jaworski are also in a tight race. Polls close at 7 p.m.



For the first time in more than a decade, the attorney general seat will be filled by a new person as Ken Paxton is leaving to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

On the Republican side, Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton are in a heated battle to see who will advance to the general election in November.

A tight contest has shaped up on the Democratic side as well, with Nathan Johnson and Joe Jaworski vying for the state’s top legal post.

In order to advance to the general election, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote. If not, top vote-getting candidates advance to a runoff on May 26.

Results will begin to update after polls close at 7 p.m. as precincts report.

Having trouble viewing the results? Tap here.