Amplify Austin Day CEO discusses how Austinites can participate in day of giving

The biggest day of giving in Central Texas kicked off Wednesday evening.

Now in its 11th year, Amplify Austin Day began at 6 p.m., and will continue through 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

For 24 hours, the community is invited to donate through the platform AmplifyATX.org.

You can choose from more than 700 nonprofits in seven counties in Central Texas that need support. The platform allows you to search for causes you love and learn more about the impact the organizations make to help you decide where to give.

Courtney Manuel, the CEO of Amplify Austin Day, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to talk about how you can participate in this day of giving.