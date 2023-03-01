Amplify Austin Day begins March 1 to raise money for local nonprofits

Amplify Austin Day is the biggest day of giving in Central Texas, raising $82 million dollars for the local community.

For 24 hours, starting on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m., the community is invited to donate through the platform AmplifyATX.org.

You can choose from more than 700 nonprofits in seven counties in our area that need support. The platform allows you to search for causes you love and learn more about the impact the organizations make to help you decide where to give.

Gifts made on Amplify Austin Day are matched by generous sponsors so your dollars go even further, and your gift can also help your favorite nonprofit win a prize.

Amplify Austin is program of I Live Here I Give Here, an Austin-based nonprofit on a mission to amplify giving in Central Texas through cultivating and creating deeper connections for givers and the issues they care about.

To see the list of nonprofits taking part in Amplify Austin Day, click here.