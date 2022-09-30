Inmate dies at Travis County Correctional Complex

An inmate has died at Travis County Correctional Complex this week.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that 30-year-old Andres Villareal-Salguero of Austin was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer around 1:40 p.m. Sept. 27.

TCSO medical staff and ATCEMS administered CPR immediately, but Villareal-Salguero was pronounced deceased at 2:21 p.m.

Villarael-Salguero was booked into custody in July 2021 on three charges of aggravated robbery and one charge of assault of a public servant. Bond was set at $40,000 for each of the Aggravated Robbery charges and $15,000 for the Assault of a Public Servant charge.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway.

An autopsy was conducted Sept. 28 and the final report is pending.