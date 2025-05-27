Vigil held for recent high school graduate shot, killed at Uhland house party

The Brief Vigil held at Toyota-Rattler Stadium in San Marcos for Andrew Farias Farias was shot and killed at a house party in Uhland over the weekend He had graduated from San Marcos High School just over 24 hours before the shooting



A vigil was held Tuesday night in San Marcos for a recent high school graduate who was shot and killed at a party over Memorial Day weekend.

What we know:

The family of 18-year-old Andrew Farias said the field at Toyota-Rattler Stadium had a special place in their hearts after four years of games played there.

Farias walked across the stage to get his diploma just this past Friday. He played cornerback and runningback for the San Marcos Rattlers.

Photo of Andrew Farias after receiving his high school diploma on Friday

A little more than 24 hours later, Farias was shot and killed while out celebrating at a house party on Rocky Road in Uhland later Saturday night.

What they're saying:

"Coach felt in his heart, our head coach, to give Andrew, give Andrew's mom, the last jersey that he wore on his last game that he played," said Mark Carrillo, the San Marcos High School football team's chaplain.

"He had so much in front of him," said Shannon Vasquez, Andrew's mother. "He was ready to start Texas State in August. Everyone loved him, everybody."

"I know that it's a difficult time during this time, so we just cover your prayers and keep us in your prayers and thoughts," said Carrillo.

"I just want to thank the Uhland Police Department and Texas Ranger Bible for doing everything, from the bottom of my heart, to get justice for my baby," said Vasquez. "This is so hard and something a mother cannot deal with."

His family, friends, and loved ones at the vigil said Andrew will be remembered most for his smile and that he always lit up a room.

The shooting

Timeline:

Reportedly, there was a fight at the party before the Uhland Police Department received reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.

The preliminary investigation, police say, indicates that an altercation took place during which a firearm was produced. Farias was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chad Lee-Gardner (Uhland Police Department)

The suspect, 18-year-old Chad Lee-Gardner, fled before officers arrived. He was later taken into custody in Austin and booked into the Travis County Jail on Memorial Day for murder.