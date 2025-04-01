Ann Richards principal abruptly resigns; students, families seeking answers

The Brief The principal of Ann Richards School for Young Women suddenly resigned Families and students are shocked and want some answers The interim principal started April 1



The resignation of a beloved and long-time principal shocked much of the Ann Richards School for Young Women community.

The staff held a meeting on Tuesday to address the situation.

The school district remained tight-lipped. They did not allow any news outlets to attend the meeting and made the Facebook livestream private.

Sudden resignation of Nicole Griffith

What they're saying:

Many families and students are seeking answers about the sudden resignation of an Austin ISD principal.

"The principal had spoken previously about how this was always her dream job," said middle school parent Ted Hennessy. "It really seems strange to have such a sudden and unexpected resignation without any explanation."

Nicole Griffith was the principal at the Ann Richards School for Young Women since 2022, until last week when the district notified families in an email on Thursday that Principal Griffith resigned from AISD, the day before.

"The big concern is whether we'll ever find out the reason is having a level of transparency and accountability," said Faye Kolly, a middle school parent. "It doesn't make any sense when a well-decorated, experienced educator at a school like Ann Richards just leaves for no reason."

The school did not explain why this decision was made with fewer than two months left in the school year.

"She supported the Asian Student Alliance, a club that I'm a part of, so much, and she allowed us to bring back so many traditions of our school," said Sivarithi Kaapandiyan, a high school senior. "She allowed us to celebrate Holy and Lunar New Year, and she was so supportive of all students."

Griffith's employment with the district extends nearly two decades, including her most recent role as principal at McCallum High School before she started working at the Ann Richards School.

"When I heard about her resignation, something just didn't feel right because when she was my principal, she was always doing the right thing, always super nice to every student, and just honestly, I just don't know what would have caused this," said Lillian Gray, a senior at McCallum High School.

Griffith's reach stretched beyond the all-girls public school.

"We've had five different schools with our three kids," said Natalie Gray, a parent. "One of our kids was a student at McCallum, and when Nicole left there, the only thing that made it okay was that she was coming to Ann Richards, where we had another kid."

Parents, students, and community members showed up at the South Austin campus on Tuesday evening in hopes of finding clarity.

"We'd love for her to have the option to return to her seat as principal of this school unless there is something so egregious that that's impossible, which is honestly very hard to imagine," said Natalie Gray.

However, they did not feel like they walked away with any answers.

What's next:

Dr. Catheryn Mitchell is the interim principal starting Tuesday, April 1.

According to the district, the search for a permanent replacement will begin later this spring.