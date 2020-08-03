Annual holiday campaign launched to 'Light Up Historic Mercer Street' in Dripping Springs

The Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau (DSVB) is starting its annual campaign to "Light Up Historic Mercer Street".

The funds raised from the event go towards purchasing, installation, and storage of the holiday lights and decorations that are displayed during the holiday season in downtown Dripping Springs.

DSVB is looking to raise $9,000 to hang lights on each business on Mercer Street, to install the photo op and to the displays.

Individuals and businesses in the Dripping Springs area can help make the holidays a little brighter by contributing a tax-deductible donation of $20 or more to help fund the Light Up Historic Mercer Street campaign.

Pam Owens, President of the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau says in a news release that “with most of our local events being canceled, the Thanksgiving-Christmas season is about all we have left to look forward to this year."

Owens says that if 450 individual families or businesses donate at least $20, DSVB will meet its goal.

The campaign was started three years ago after receiving a grant from the Dripping Springs Community Foundation and many donations from residents. It's met its goal each year.

You can make your online donation at www.destinationdrippingsprings.com/holidays or bring a donation check to the Visitors Bureau at 509 Mercer Street or by mail to PO Box 206, DS 78620.