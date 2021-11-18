Annual 'Holiday Stroll in Austin' returns to downtown Austin Dec. 4

Austin's favorite holiday tradition is back!

The Holiday Stroll in Austin will take place on Saturday, December 4 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s event will be in-person and enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place to allow for social distancing so that everyone can safely enjoy the outdoor celebration, according to the Downtown Austin Alliance.

Similar to last year, the Downtown Alliance will also offer a Holiday Passport, a pocket-sized guide filled with deals and discounts for the month of December that make it fun and easy to explore downtown and support local shops and restaurants.

Schedule for the 2021 Holiday Stroll in Austin:

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sing-Along led by KUTX 98.9 music

The community is invited to gather at the south steps of the Capitol to sing songs of the season. The sing-along will be led by KUTX 98.9 music hosts Elizabeth McQueen, Miles Bloxson, Diedre Gott, Susan Castle, Laurie Gallardo, Jacquie Fuller, and Taylor Wallace.

Complimentary keepsake songbooks will be available to attendees while supplies last.

7 p.m. Tree Lighting

The sing-along will conclude at 7 p.m. with a countdown to the lighting of the downtown holiday tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave. The 45’ tree features 137,000 LED lights and rotates through a programmed light show, according to the Downtown Austin Alliance.

The tree will stay up throughout the month of December playing holiday songs at the top and bottom of every hour featuring some of Austin’s favorite musicians, including Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel, Dale Watson, Vallejo, and others.

7:30 p.m. Los Coast concert

Austin quintet Los Coast, a local mainstay of psych-pop, gospel-funk, soul-filled fun, will close out the night with a free community concert on the stage immediately following the tree lighting.



The Downtown Austin Alliance will also be hosting a variety of events as part of December in Downtown, including a holiday movie experience, a Frida Friday Holiday market both at Republic Square; an Austin-centric parade by Bike Zoo, musician busking, sidewalk sales, caroling and more throughout downtown all month long.

For more information on the 2021 Holiday Stroll in Austin, click here.

