Anti-Iran war protest takes place at Texas Capitol

In Austin, anti-war activists are rallying for peace.

President Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

However, on Monday, Iran launched an attack on an American air base in Qatar in response to U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Anti-war protest in Austin

The backstory:

An emergency anti-Iran war protest brought together a group of community members, students, and anti-war organizers on Monday night in Republic Square.

"The people of the United States, the people of the state of Texas, do not support another imperialistic, harmful, forever war in the Middle East," says Austin Students for a Democratic Society spokesman Arshia Papari.

"I'd really like to not have to continue to push on protests, continue to post against our political establishments to do the right thing," Papari added.

The rally comes after Iran launched at least 14 missiles toward the US military base in Qatar on Monday in retaliation to US strikes against its nuclear program days earlier. Thirteen were knocked down, and one was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction, according to a post from President Trump on Truth social.

Protesters argue the attacks put innocent lives in danger.

"They should know what the right thing is, and to do that for their citizens and for their constituents," says Papari.

Anti-war activists say the Trump administration risked triggering a catastrophic regional war or even a global conflict.

"This is another escalation in a line of problematic actions by the United States," says Papari.

President Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed on a complete and total ceasefire.

The protesters say they want to make sure this is a lasting agreement, and the battle is officially over.