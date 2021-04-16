APD: 18-year-old killed in front of children, pregnant woman

The Austin Police Department has identified the 18-year-old who was killed in a fatal shooting in North Austin earlier this week as Kedarius Griffin. Investigators are working to identify the three suspects involved in this homicide.

According to police, Austin 911 received a call about a shooting near the McDonald's on North Lamar Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. When officers arrived, they found a gray-colored sedan that appeared to have crashed into other vehicles that were parked in the parking lot.

Kedarius Griffin was laying on the ground, near the driver’s door of the gray sedan, with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a pregnant adult female passenger, three juvenile passengers, and a two-year-old toddler passenger in Griffin’s car at the time of the shooting, according to police. None of the passengers were injured.

During the course of the investigation, homicide investigators learned that three Black males were involved in a disturbance with Griffin and several shots were fired. The suspects then left the scene in a red sedan.

Investigators are working to identify the three suspects. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.