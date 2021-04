The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a homicide in North Austin.

APD shared on Twitter that officers are working the scene in the 9400 block of N. Lamar Boulevard near Rundberg Lane.

APD is expected to release more information soon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.