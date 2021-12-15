APD asking for public's help to identify East Austin burglars
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying suspects involved in burglarizing up to ten storage units in East Austin.
The burglary took place on Dec. 1 and 2 between the hours on midnight and 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of Town Creek Dr.
A $5,000 reward is being offered in addition to a Crime Stoppers reward. Three suspects have been identified, below are their descriptions as well as a video of the suspects.
Suspect #1
- White Male
- 20-25 years of age
- 5’ 4" tall, 150 lbs, thin build, bushy hair, tattoo on right arm
- Wearing black baseball cap with white lettering, gray t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, black and white checkered backpack
Suspect #2
- White male
- 20-25 years of age
- 5’5", 170 lbs, medium build, bushy hair
- Wearing red banana on face Adidas black sweater, blue jeans, brown boots, dark bag
Suspect #3
- White female
- 25-30 years of age
- 5’6", 200 lbs, long brown hair in ponytail
- Wearing green sweater, dark pants
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Burglary tip line at 512-974-6941, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also download Austin Police Department's new mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android to submit tips.
