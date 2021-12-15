APD asking for public's help to identify East Austin burglars

The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying suspects involved in burglarizing up to ten storage units in East Austin.

The burglary took place on Dec. 1 and 2 between the hours on midnight and 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of Town Creek Dr.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in addition to a Crime Stoppers reward. Three suspects have been identified, below are their descriptions as well as a video of the suspects.

Suspect #1

White Male

20-25 years of age

5’ 4" tall, 150 lbs, thin build, bushy hair, tattoo on right arm

Wearing black baseball cap with white lettering, gray t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, black and white checkered backpack

Suspect #2

White male

20-25 years of age

5’5", 170 lbs, medium build, bushy hair

Wearing red banana on face Adidas black sweater, blue jeans, brown boots, dark bag

Suspect #3

White female

25-30 years of age

5’6", 200 lbs, long brown hair in ponytail

Wearing green sweater, dark pants

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Burglary tip line at 512-974-6941, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also download Austin Police Department's new mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android to submit tips.

