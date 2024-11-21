APD asking for help finding suspect in deadly pedestrian crash

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Austin on Nov. 3 APD said the driver did not stop The pedestrian was identified by police



Police are asking for help finding the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Austin.

Police said on Nov. 3, around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 600 Block of W Ben White SVRD EB.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian, later identified as Angela Cantu, injured. She was taken to a local hospital, but later died from her injuries.

The driver left the scene.

Police said the suspect's vehicle was exiting the 7-Eleven parking lot onto South 1st Street, turned north onto 1st Street and was then seen taking the Ben White SVRD eastbound.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.