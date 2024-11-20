2 men charged after 15 dogs were found dead in South Austin creek

The Brief 15 dogs were found dead in a South Austin creek 2 people have been charged in connection to the dead animals



Two men have been charged in connection to the death of more than a dozen dogs found in a South Austin creek. They have also been charged with abandoning several ducks.

In April, the bodies of 15 dogs were found in South Boggy Creek behind Shiloh Drive. After the animals were removed, several residents from the neighborhood went back to clean the area.

The attempt to sow respect to the animals and help the neighborhood inadvertently resulted in the loss of some evidence, according to investigators with APD.

Animal rights advocate Shelby Bobosky, with the Texas Humane Legislation Network, spoke to FOX 7 on Wednesday and urged well-meaning advocates not to get in the middle of an investigation.

"I know there is the want and sometimes the urge to go ahead and say, I can help out with this case. Please don't. Because, again, these cases are so difficult in the first place. We need to let the animal cruelty investigators investigate and bring the fullest case forward," said Bobosky.

Arrests in the case were made despite the cleanup work in the creek by neighborhood residents.

Fred Riess and his brother Rafael were issued a felony arrest warrant for Intentional or Knowing Unauthorized Discharge. They also face multiple misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

According to court documents, the two men had to move from their home on Shiloh Drive before the dead animals were discovered because it was sold. After the two moved out, the new owner called police when she found several ducks had been left behind in the backyard. That call resulted in a broader search where the bodies of 15 dogs were located in the creek behind the house.

Rafel allegedly told investigators that, over the years, when their dogs passed away, he urged his brother to get them cremated. But they ended up keeping them in a freezer because of the cost.

The new owner of the home on Shiloh Drive told investigators she offered to help the brothers relocate the animals that were alive, but that offer was turned down.

"There are resources. And the first place you would hope that someone would look is their local animal shelter. But in addition to your government animal shelter, you could also go to any of the numerous humane societies as well as rescue groups within your area. And I know that they would have been happy to help either work with the disposal of the remains or also even before it has to get to that point," said Bobosky.

The Texas Humane Legislation Network has members across the state who can help find resources. Bobosky says those who need help can contact them by going to their website.

The case dates back to April and an arrest wasn't made until mid-November. Bobosky was not critical of the length of time it took to identify suspects and file charges.

"Let's let investigators investigate. I have no problems. You know, animal cruelty cases are incredibly challenging. We have victims that can't speak. We have victims that sometimes recant their own stories. We have to prove, through necropsies, how the animals died or were injured. And so absolutely not. Let investigators be investigators and let these cases play out because you do not want a rushed investigation to make the public happy," said Bobosky.

The public still has an important role to play in these kinds of cases, according to Bobosky.

"If they see something, say something and make the call. I mean, look, Uvalde is a stark reminder that we had a kid that was torturing cats. Everybody in the community knew he was doing it. Not one person. I will repeat that. Not one person called the police department and said this kid's torturing cats online. It was actual animal cruelty. It was a felony. He had committed multiple felonies, and nobody said anything. So, absolutely, we have got to educate our communities that animal cruelty can sometimes serve as a link to interpersonal violence," said Bobosky.

The brothers were found in Milam County and investigators say more dead animals were found in the house they were living in.

Court documents revealed that a total of 33 animal bodies have been recovered from the Austin and Milam County locations.

As for the ducks that were rescued, five are adults and nine are ducklings. The ducks were taken to the Austin Animal Center.