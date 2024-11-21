Man arrested after pointing gun at deputy during welfare check

article

The Brief Man arrested after pointing gun at deputy during a welfare check. The welfare check turned into a standoff with Maximus Forbing and the deputies on the scene. A 9mm handgun and an AM-15 rifle were found in the investigation.



A Fayette County man was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after he was accused of pointing a gun at a deputy on Wednesday during a welfare check.

A deputy arrived at a home on North Kirtley Road around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor called in a welfare check about a woman who was afraid of the man she lived with next door, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy noticed the home was on stilts and there was a man on the balcony, who has since been identified as 37-year-old Maximus Forbing.

Forbing was confrontational with the deputy, according to reports. He demanded the badge number of the deputy, who gave it to him twice.

A woman called out to the deputy from the home, saying she needed him. The deputy asked her to come down and speak to him and she agreed.

Forbing went back into the home and began arguing with the woman.

The deputy then tried to go up the staircase to the house. The woman and Forbing were at the top of the stairs. Deputies say Forbing then pointed a handgun towards the deputy from the top of the stairs. The deputy took cover and the woman was able to go down the stairs to a safe space.

Other deputies were then able to take cover behind a patrol unit.

There was a standoff as Forbing stood on the balcony.

Law enforcement were able to talk Forbing down, where he surrendered.

In his jacket, Forbing had a 9mm Beretta handgun. He admitted to pointing that gun at the deputy. Also on the balcony was an AM-15 rifle.

Forbing was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center for booking.

There were no injuries reported.