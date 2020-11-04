Austin police searching for missing woman who may be in danger

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman who may be in danger. Janee Cardenas was last known to be in Austin on October 22.

Officials say it's not known where she may have gone or who she may have been with.

Cardenas is 29-years-old and is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5'7" in height and around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Janee's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Austin Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

