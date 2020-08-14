APD: Body found in downtown Austin

A dead body has been found in downtown Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a call Friday afternoon about a report of a body located at West 6th Street and West Avenue. Police say the caller stated they saw someone in shallow water.

When police arrived on scene they found an adult body in about one foot of water. The person was declared dead on scene.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.