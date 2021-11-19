APD conducting No Refusal Initiative for Thanksgiving holiday

The Austin Police Department (APD) is currently conducting a No Refusal Initiative through the Thanksgiving holiday.

The initiative began November 18 and will be in effect through November 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.



APD says the initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions, and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter