APD, DA to give update on investigation into deadly Sixth St shooting

The Austin Police Department (APD) and the Travis County District Attorney are planning on holding a press conference later today where they will provide an update into the investigation of the deadly shooting on Sixth Street.

The shooting on June 12 left one dead and 13 others injured.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza and Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon are expected to give an update on the investigation around 11 a.m. They will be joined by First Assistant District Attorney Trudy Strassburger and Assistant District Attorney Guillermo Gonzales, Director, Trial Division.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SIXTH STREET ON JUNE 12?

Court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin indicate the shooting may have started as a dispute between rival groups of teenagers. One of the suspects has been identified as 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb.

Tabb is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, according to APA. The 17-year-old was arrested by the Killeen ISD Police Department at Harker Heights High School while attending a summer school class a few days after the shooting. A 15-year-old juvenile was also arrested for the shooting and has been booked for deadly conduct.

The teens had a violent history with each other, according to APD. Police say a teenage boy who suspected 17-year-old gunman Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb knew from middle school went out on Sixth Street with a group of friends and family Friday evening.

Tabb is suspected of shooting the boy in the leg in Killeen a few days prior.

The group posted about the outing on social media. Shortly after, police say Tabb posted that he was also going to Austin.

Early Saturday morning the two groups encountered each other. Eyewitness accounts on what happened next vary. But ultimately, a verbal argument ensued. That argument escalated and multiple people pulled out weapons. It is unclear how many people fired.

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street on Saturday, June 12.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man from Michigan, died from his injuries. Douglas Kantor was in Austin visiting friends when he was fatally shot in the popular nightlife district.

Kantor was originally from Airmont, New York, according to his family. He had been living in Michigan, having completed a bachelor's degree at Michigan State in computer engineering. He went on to receive a master’s degree in business and recently purchased his first house. He worked as a product manager at Ford Motor Company.

In a statement, his family told FOX 7 Austin "...he was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of ten years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

13 other people were injured in the mass shooting on Sixth Street, including Adrianna Salazar. She was shot in the popular nightlife district while celebrating her 19th birthday Saturday.

A bullet passed through the Northeast Early College High School graduate’s right leg, shattering the bone. It remains lodged in her left leg. Doctors implanted a metal rod in her right leg.