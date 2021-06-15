APD: Father, son identified as victims in South Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department has identified a father and son as the victims in a South Austin shooting in late May.

APD says that 78-year-old Willie McCulloch was shot and killed by his son, 39-year-old Scott McCullouch on May 31 at a home in the 2500 block of Greenland Lane.

Austin 911 had received a call from a woman reporting her son had shot himself just before 4 p.m. that day. Officers arrived and found two gunshot victims, identified as Willie and Scott McCulloch, who were unresponsive.

Both were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Scott McCulloch had shot his father, then turned the pistol on himself. No motive has been determined and APD says the case is still under investigation. An autopsy determined that Willie McCulloch died of multiple gunshot wounds and that Scott McCulloch died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.