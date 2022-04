The Austin Police Department has located a 31-year-old missing North Austin man.

Police said they were looking for 31-year-old Timothy Perez. He was last seen near the intersection of I-35 and W. Palmer Lane and was reported missing on March 5.

On April 8, police said Perez was located.

