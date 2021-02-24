APD: Four suspects involved in assault of gas station employee

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four people they say were involved in the aggravated assault of an employee at a downtown Austin gas station.

APD says when officers responded to the Chevron at 30 N. I-35 around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, they were told a white woman has entered the gas station looking for a bathroom. When the store employee told her the bathroom was out of order, the woman walked into the office and peed on the floor. After she was asked to leave, she walked out to a maroon Dodge Charger.

APD says that shortly after this, a Black man entered with a rifle, followed by the woman. He pointed the gun at the clerk before smashing merchandise as the woman berated the employee.

The man then threw the rifle at the cashier standing behind the counter, then walked around and picked it back up and hit the employee in the head numerous times, says APD. The suspect then smashed a computer before leaving, then returned seconds later to smash more property.

APD says two other men were with the woman and armed man, and the four fled the scene in the Charger, which is believed to be between model years 2014 to 2016.

All four individuals, who may reside outside the Austin area, are all described below.

Pictured are the first three suspects described below from left. (Austin Police Department)

Suspect one is described as:

White female

Estimated to be in her mid-20s

Medium build

Red hair

Tattoo on right side of her chest

Last seen wearing a light-color jacket, pink tank top, black yoga pants, and white tennis shoes

Suspect two is described as:

Black male

Estimated to be in his mid-20s

Medium build

Carrying rifle, possibly Hi-Point

Last seen wearing a two-tone yellow and black jacket, blue jeans, and dark shoes

Pictured is Suspect 4 as well as the maroon Dodge Charger (Austin Police Department)

Suspect three is described as:

Black male

Estimated to be in his mid-to-late 20s

Heavy build

Last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black pants, and red shoes with blue laces

Suspect four is described as:

Black male

Estimated to be in his early-20s

Thin build

Last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt with a logo on the front, black workout pants with a white stripe down each side, and blue shoes with black soles

APD says that investigators describe the attack as unprovoked and are saying that for safety, Austinites are asked to not approach these individuals or their vehicle if spotted and to instead call 911 immediately.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.