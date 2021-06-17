APD identifies man hit and killed while assisting another motorist

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the man who had been hit and killed along the I-35 Frontage Road on Thursday, June 3. James Zachary Paxton, 43, had stopped his vehicle on the shoulder to assist another motorist when he was struck, according to police.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 13300 block of the northbound Frontage Road on June 3. Paxton was outside of his vehicle because he was assisting another motorist.

While outside of his vehicle, Paxton was struck by a driver in a 2007 Chrysler Van. Police said the driver of the van remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Paxton was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

