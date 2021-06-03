Person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in south Travis County

article

A person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in south Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that the crash happened in the 13300 block of the South I-35 Service Road northbound at just before 12 p.m.

ATCEMS says the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release any further details about the crash.

Extended delays are expected and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

