APD identifies man killed in two-vehicle crash in South Austin

The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash in South Austin on Sunday.

APD says that officers responded to the 8400 block of S. I-35 southbound on April 11 at 2:44 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a silver 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by 42-year-old Alejandro Cosio-Resendez, struck a grey 2018 Nissan Kicks on the shoulder.

Cosio-Resendez was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Nissan was physically uninjured, says APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 26th fatal traffic crash, resulting in 28 fatalities for the year. On April 11, 2020, there were 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 fatalities.