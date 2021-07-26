APD identifies motorcyclist killed in collision on North Lamar

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a fatal collision on North Lamar earlier this month as 38-year-old Michael Deon Fields.

According to police, a collision involving a white BMW and a Suzuki motorcycle happened in the 13000 block of North Lamar Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, July 16. The motorcycle collided with the back right side of the BMW, according to police.

Fields succumbed to his injuries early in the morning of July 17.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter