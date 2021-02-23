APD identifies pedestrian killed in South Austin earlier this month

The Austin Police Department has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian who was killed in South Austin last month as Steven James Ingram.

According to police, the fatal crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 7. Ingram had been hit by a black 2008 Lexus ES 250 while crossing at the intersection of W. Ben White Boulevard and Menchaca Road.

Ingram was crossing from the northeast corner to the northwest corner of the intersection, according to police. A witness had told investigating officers that northbound/southbound traffic on Menchaca Road had a green light at the time of the crash, meaning that Ingram likely crossed against the street light.

Steven Ingram was attended to on scene by first responders with ATCEMS and AFD but was ultimately pronounced deceased at 7:09 p.m.

The Lexus driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. No charges are anticipated at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

