APD identifies toddler killed in SW Austin fatal crash

The Austin Police Department has identified a toddler who was killed in a crash in Southwest Austin.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, APD says officers responded to 4404 W. William Cannon Drive regarding a child that was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The child, later identified as 3-year-old Shreyansh Pasala, was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center and was pronounced deceased an hour later.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, says APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-6935, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 37th fatal traffic crash, resulting in 39 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash last year, there were 32 fatal crashes resulting in 34 fatalities.