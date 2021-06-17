APD identifies victim in North Austin apartment complex shooting

The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed at a North Austin apartment complex Wednesday morning.

APD says that 35-year-old Hugo Martinez-Morales was shot and killed at The Villas apartment complex at 9036 N. Lamar Blvd and is asking the public's help in investigating his death.

Austin 911 received a call shortly before 7 a.m. June 16 about a man down in the complex's parking lot. Officers and ATCEMS attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Martinez-Morales was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.

An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

APD is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area in the late evening hours of June 15 or early morning hours of June 16 or anyone with information on Martinez-Moreles or this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

APD says this is Austin’s 38th homicide of 2021.