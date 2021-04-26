APD identifies woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on I-35

The Austin Police Department has identified a 25-year-old woman killed in a fatal crash with a semi-truck last week.

APD says a preliminary investigation shows a dark blue 2013 18-wheeler semi-truck was stopped with engine trouble just before 2:45 a.m. April 21 on the shoulder of northbound I-35 near the exit for 51st Street when the driver of a red 1995 Ford Ranger truck rear-ended it.

ATCEMS reported at the time that two people inside the truck were trapped.

Haley Frances Womack was a passenger in the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

APD says this is Austin’s 30th fatal traffic crash, resulting in 32 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash last year, there were 29 fatal crashes resulting in 31 fatalities.