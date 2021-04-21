1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving semi-truck on I-35

One person has died and another person injured after a crash in Austin early Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department says that a semi-truck was stopped with engine trouble just before 2:45 a.m. on the shoulder of northbound I-35 near the exit for 51st Street when the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended it.

Austin-Travis County EMS two people in the pickup truck were trapped. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with critical injuries while a passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The identities of those involved have not been released but officials did say the person who died was a 25-year-old woman.

Officials say while working the crash there was a secondary crash just down the road that involved two semis. They say no one was hurt in that crash.