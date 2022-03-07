APD investigate homicide in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in Southeast Austin.
Austin police said the homicide happened in the 4400 block of E Riverside Drive.
No other information was released.
APD will hold a media briefing this afternoon.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
