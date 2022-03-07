Expand / Collapse search

APD investigate homicide in Southeast Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in Southeast Austin.

Austin police said the homicide happened in the 4400 block of E Riverside Drive.

No other information was released.

APD will hold a media briefing this afternoon.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

