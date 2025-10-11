APD investigates officer after crowd control incident on Sixth Street
AUSTIN - An Austin Police officer struck an individual during a crowd control incident on Sixth Street on Friday, October 10.
What we know:
After reviewing the video footage, Austin police announced the officer has been removed from patrol and placed on restricted duty pending a thorough investigation.
APD will review camera footage and conduct interviews with the officer involved, witnesses, and others present.
What we don't know:
The officer involved in the incident has not been identified yet.
The injuries and identity of the individual struck has not been revealed yet.
What's next:
Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the APD Special Investigations Unit at (512)974-6840.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Austin Police.