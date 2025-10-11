APD investigates officer after crowd control incident on Sixth Street

article

The Brief An Austin Police officer struck a person during a crowd control incident on Sixth Street on Friday. The officer has been removed from patrol and placed on restricted duty pending a full investigation by APD. The identities of both the officer and the individual struck, as well as the extent of injuries, remain unknown.



What we know:

After reviewing the video footage, Austin police announced the officer has been removed from patrol and placed on restricted duty pending a thorough investigation.

APD will review camera footage and conduct interviews with the officer involved, witnesses, and others present.

What we don't know:

The officer involved in the incident has not been identified yet.

The injuries and identity of the individual struck has not been revealed yet.

What's next:

Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the APD Special Investigations Unit at (512)974-6840.