APD investigating after body found in Northeast Austin

Published  November 7, 2024 7:35pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
1 dead after shooting in NE Austin

Police are investigating after a body was found in Northeast Austin Thursday night

The Brief

    • APD investigating a deadly shooting
    • 1 person has died
    • No suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast Austin.

Austin police said on Thursday, Nov. 7, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 6400 block of US 290.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Police said a suspect is not in custody.

If anyone has any information on the incident, contact the Austin Police Department.

The source

  • Information for this report is from the Austin Police Department