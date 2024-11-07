APD investigating after body found in Northeast Austin

The Brief APD investigating a deadly shooting 1 person has died No suspect in custody



Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast Austin.

Austin police said on Thursday, Nov. 7, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 6400 block of US 290.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Police said a suspect is not in custody.

If anyone has any information on the incident, contact the Austin Police Department.