Austin PD review of sex crime investigations finds areas in need of improvement

The Brief Austin PD finished its first annual review of sex crime investigations. The review comes after a number of issues were found in recent years. The department lists eight areas of improvement in the review.



The Austin Police Department is trying to improve how they investigate sex crimes.

The department says it recently completed its annual review of cases. The review stems from a Police Executive Research Forum report from 2022 which found numerous issues with sexual assault investigations.

Austin PD Sex Crimes Unit Case Review

The review was done via the Collective Sex Crimes Response Model (CSCRM) Project. APD describes it as an "inventory" of responses to cases.

"Survivors, I want assure you, you're not alone. You're seen, you are heard, and we are here to support you," Assistant Chief Gizette Gaslin with Austin Police said.

"We remain focused on providing the best possible service to survivors, and we're dedicated to learning and improving every day," Commander Deanna Lichter with Austin Police said.

With this annual review, the department says they want to set a precedent.

What It Found:

The review looked at cases that were closed between 2021 and 2022.

The department found eight areas for improvement.

Enhanced Patrol Officer Training

Establishment of Patrol Response Guidelines

Implementation of a Detective Checklist

Improved Documentation and Communication Tracking

Implementation of an Evidentiary Inventory

Improved Data Collection Systems

Implementation of Quality Assurance Procedures and Personnel

Clarification of Expectations and Standards

The backstory:

In 2018, APD cleared its backlog of more than four thousand rape kits.

"It's not just our agency. That was a nationwide problem, but our agency is very much focused on ensuring that we keep track of all sexual assault kits that are within our domain," Lichter said.

In 2022, the city settled a lawsuit from survivors who accused APD and the DA's Office of mishandling their cases.

Last year, the city formally apologized to victims for how they handled sexual assault cases.

What they're saying:

"We hope our proactive approach and ongoing efforts to improve the experience and outcome of sexual assault survivors will serve as an example to other units and agencies across the country," Gaslin said.

"What we want to be able to do is provide the utmost care, support, and handling of these cases," Hannah Senko, independent project manager with the Collective Sex Crimes Response Model Project, said.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. If you or someone you know needs help, visit https://www.atxbelieves.org/