APD investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at UT fraternity, says UTPD

The Austin Police Department is investigating a report of anti-Semitic graffiti at a University of Texas at Austin fraternity, says the UT Police Department.

UTPD says on Sunday, Jan. 10, the occupants of a frat house on Leon Street found the graffiti on an exterior wall of the property.

Due to the writing being anti-Semitic, the incident has been noted as a hate crime, says UTPD.

UTPD says that anyone with information is asked to call APD at 311.

