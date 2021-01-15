APD investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at UT fraternity, says UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a report of anti-Semitic graffiti at a University of Texas at Austin fraternity, says the UT Police Department.
UTPD says on Sunday, Jan. 10, the occupants of a frat house on Leon Street found the graffiti on an exterior wall of the property.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
Due to the writing being anti-Semitic, the incident has been noted as a hate crime, says UTPD.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
UTPD says that anyone with information is asked to call APD at 311.