APD investigating auto-ped involving officer in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in Northeast Austin.

APD says the crash happened in the area of I-35 and Parmer Lane.

The pedestrian involved is reportedly an APD officer.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.